August 14, 2019

U.S. Tire Shipments Expected to Increase in 2019, USTMA Reports

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) projects 2019 U.S. tire shipments will increase to 332.9 million units compared to 330.4 million units in 2018.

Original equipment (OE) passenger tire shipments are expected to decrease by 1.9 million units, while passenger tire replacement shipments are projected to increase by 5.8 million units compared to 2018. Original equipment and replacement light truck as well as OE truck tire shipments are expected to increase, while a decrease is projected for replacement truck tire shipments.

The full USTMA 2019 Projected Tire Shipments for July can be found here.

