Connect with us

News

Torqata to Host ‘Reinvent the Wheel’ Hackathon 2.0

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Torqata announced that it, in partnership with sponsors American Tire Distributors (ATD), Google Cloud, and Continental, will host the ‘Reinvent the Wheel’ Hackathon 2.0 on Nov. 11, at ATD’s headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. The 24-hour competition invites college students and professionals specializing in data science at all experience levels to develop sustainable solutions that reduce the environmental impact of the tire and automotive aftermarket industry.

Advertisement

The inaugural ‘Reinvent the Wheel’ Hackathon, held in 2019, attracted 85 participants across 17 teams. After postponements due to the pandemic, Torqata says this year’s hackathon returns with cash prizes, a newly redesigned venue at ATD Headquarters and perks on-site. During the event, the data science and engineering minds will be organized into 20 teams and challenged to drive sustainability in the automotive aftermarket by optimizing pick-up logistics for recycled tire feedstock.

While all applications are welcome, Torqata says the challenge requires skills in coding (R/Python), data visualization, data science, and some basic programming knowledge. After 24 hours of coding, mini-challenges, and giveaways, each team will pitch its solution to a panel of judges. The top three teams will be selected, followed by an awards presentation for the winners with local Charlotte businesses, industry leaders and media in attendance.

Advertisement

“During the first hackathon, we were blown away by the immense talent from even the youngest participants,” said Tim Eisenmann, Chief Executive Officer of Torqata. “Climate change is an undeniable reality, and these data scientists are in a unique position to help solve perhaps one of the biggest problems our industry faces.”

Torqata is seeking applications from teams and individuals who want to be added to teams through Saturday, Oct. 1. Participants can apply here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

News: Shandong New Continent Recalls Nearly 2,100 M/T Tires

News: Movin’On Challenge Design Announces Theme for 2023

News: Telle Tire & Auto Centers Named 2022 Top Shop Winner

People: TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members

Advertisement

on

Torqata to Host 'Reinvent the Wheel' Hackathon 2.0

on

WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces Nearly 800 New Part Numbers

on

ZC Rubber Boosts Sustainability with Tire Recycling

on

Goodyear Announces Call for 38th Annual Highway Hero Award
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Broberg-Les-Schwab Broberg-Les-Schwab

People

Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

News

Hankook Tire Plans $1.6B Expansion of Clarksville, Tennessee Plant
Autel-MaxiSYS-IA800-Intelligent-ADAS Autel-MaxiSYS-IA800-Intelligent-ADAS

News

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

People

Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR
Connect
Tire Review Magazine