Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Groupe Touchette to Acquire American Tire Distributors’ National Business

Avatar

Groupe Touchette Inc. and American Tire Distributors have entered into a definitive agreement in which Groupe Touchette will acquire ATD’s Canadian subsidiary, National Tire Distributors (“NTD”).

The acquisition of NTD will significantly contribute to Groupe Touchette’s ability to serve its customers and business partners, bringing enhanced service, increased offering capacity and more choice to Canadian consumers, the company says. With NTD, Groupe Touchette’s growth will also create new job opportunities across Canada. Groupe Touchette looks forward to bolstering its service offering through the integration of NTD’s best-in-class workforce and rich industry knowledge. Following the close of the transaction, Groupe Touchette will serve all major manufacturers and supply customers across Canada.

 As part of the agreement, the companies will enter into a commercial relationship under which ATD will supply the combined Canadian company with its proprietary Hercules and Ironman brand tires and make its advanced analytics software and productivity-enabling tools available to Groupe Touchette’s network, the company says. The combined expertise of Groupe Touchette and NTD, along with this commercial relationship with ATD, will create benefits for employees, manufacturers and customers, including retailers and consumers of replacement tires across Canada.

This transaction builds on Groupe Touchette’s legacy as an employer of choice in Canada and is expected to create exciting career opportunities for Groupe Touchette employees, NTD associates and potential additional hires. The combined business will continue to be headquartered in Montreal and will maintain a national support center in Burlington, Ontario, as well as regional offices across Canada.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including Canadian regulatory clearance.

In this article:
Advertisement

