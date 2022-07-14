Groupe Touchette to Acquire American Tire Distributors’ National Business

Click Here to Read More

The acquisition of NTD will significantly contribute to Groupe Touchette’s ability to serve its customers and business partners, bringing enhanced service, increased offering capacity and more choice to Canadian consumers, the company says. With NTD, Groupe Touchette’s growth will also create new job opportunities across Canada. Groupe Touchette looks forward to bolstering its service offering through the integration of NTD’s best-in-class workforce and rich industry knowledge. Following the close of the transaction, Groupe Touchette will serve all major manufacturers and supply customers across Canada.

As part of the agreement, the companies will enter into a commercial relationship under which ATD will supply the combined Canadian company with its proprietary Hercules and Ironman brand tires and make its advanced analytics software and productivity-enabling tools available to Groupe Touchette’s network, the company says. The combined expertise of Groupe Touchette and NTD, along with this commercial relationship with ATD, will create benefits for employees, manufacturers and customers, including retailers and consumers of replacement tires across Canada.