Continental Tire to Partner with GR Cup in 2023

Continental Tire announced it will become the official tire of the GR Cup, an all-new single-make racing series created by Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA). The multi-year partnership kicks off with the inaugural season of the GR Cup in early 2023.
The Continental ExtremeContact DR is a racing slick tire that was developed specifically for the GR Cup.
The GR Cup will provide drivers the opportunity to compete using identical (homologated) GR86 race cars and contend for $1 million in contingency offerings.
Details of the 2023 GR Cup schedule are as follows:
- March 30-April 2 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, California)
- May 5-7 – Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)
- June 16-18 – Virginia International Raceway (Alton, Virginia)
- August 4-6 – Nashville Music City Grand Prix (Nashville, Tennessee)
- August 25-27 – Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin)
- September 22-24 – Sebring International Raceway (Sebring, Florida)
- October 6-8 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indianapolis, Indiana)