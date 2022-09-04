Continental Tire to Partner with GR Cup in 2023

Continental Tire announced it will become the official tire of the GR Cup, an all-new single-make racing series created by Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA). The multi-year partnership kicks off with the inaugural season of the GR Cup in early 2023.

The Continental ExtremeContact DR is a racing slick tire that was developed specifically for the GR Cup.

The GR Cup will provide drivers the opportunity to compete using identical (homologated) GR86 race cars and contend for $1 million in contingency offerings.

Details of the 2023 GR Cup schedule are as follows: