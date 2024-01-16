TireHub reveals TireHub Plus program

RNR Tire Express (RNR) welcomed the opening of 15 new franchise locations in 2023, boosting its total store count to 193. The company said it plans to debut its 200th location in the summer of 2024.

RNR said part of its anticipated growth for 2024 stems from the development agreements signed in 2023, which include a territory agreement along Florida’s Treasure Coast and deals to bring RNR Tire Express to new states, such as West Virginia and Oregon.