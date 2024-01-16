 TireHub reveals TireHub Plus program

TireHub Plus has tools and services that will help boost revenue, profitability and attract new consumers, according to TireHub.

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), recently unveiled its TireHub Plus program. TireHub said TireHub Plus has tools and services that will help boost revenue, and profitability and attract new consumers.

TireHub said the program benefits include:

  • Purchase incentives: TireHub Plus will offer opportunities for its members to earn additional dollars on eligible quarterly tire purchases.
  • Road hazard warranty program: TireHub Plus introduced a road hazard protection program that provides comprehensive coverage, an online claims portal and reimbursements to members on claims.
  • Digital solutions and marketing funds: TireHub Plus members will receive access to a suite of digital solutions designed to reach new customers both in store and online. Marketing dollars that are earned monthly can be used towards customer retention campaigns, website development, online tire sales tools, training, in-store/digital marketing, and more.
  • Alternative customer financing: TireHub said Plus members can offer an alternative customer financing solution beyond traditional credit cards.
  • Retail pricing tools;
  • Product screen tool: Customized data sets help TireHub Plus members better understand local sales and trends.
  • Dealer benchmarking tools: TireHub Plus members can compare profit drivers to like dealers across the country.
  • Training solutions: Comprehensive mobile trainings include access to product knowledge, customer service skills, technical fundamentals and safety standards.

