TireHub Launches First Regional Distribution Center

TireHub recently launched its first Regional Distribution Center (RDC), located outside of Allentown, PA. The 360,000 sq. ft. building services TireHub’s northeast logistics centers by providing market-specific products and accelerated delivery times, the distributor said.

“Our regional distribution center streamlines and enhances our service levels in the northeast and is intended to give our customers more breadth and depth of premium Goodyear and Bridgestone products,” TireHub CEO Ted Becker said. “Customers in the region are already experiencing improved service levels. We will continue to explore ways to give them the support they need to run their business more efficiently.”

TireHub now operates 78 TLCs across the country. In the last 18 months, TireHub added or relocated 13 centers, including recent relocations in Birmingham, Ala.; Oakland, Calif.; and Minneapolis, Minn. Coming soon, the company said it plans to open additional centers in the Boston and St. Louis markets.