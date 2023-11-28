 Tirebuyer Rebrands as Treadsy, Shifts Business Focus

Tirebuyer Rebrands as Treadsy, Shifts Business Focus

The company said its first ‘powered by Treadsy’ partnership is with Rent-A-Center.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Treadsy-formerly-tirebuyer-1400

The Tirebuyer organization has been rebranded to Treadsy. The focus of the business will shift to powering the capabilities of others in tire retailing, linking brands with consumer channels and providing customer acquisition and revenue growth to its retail partners, Treadsy said.

The company said its first ‘powered by Treadsy’ partnership is with Rent-A-Center. The partnership will enable Rent-A-Center to provide its customers with a new digital experience that includes selecting tires to lease with a vehicle fitment tool and setting an installation date, all on the Rent-A-Center e-commerce site.

Tirebuyer will continue to trade as a retail front-end through which Treadsy assets will be showcased. Treadsy will also be a technology solution provider for ATD’s new digital hub, Radius, which launched recently. ATD is the parent company of Tirebuyer.

The rebrand to Treadsy will complete the organization’s shift to providing B2B2C solutions that will accelerate growth for its partners, it said. Treadsy said its primary focus is bringing to market its range of tire e-tail operational resources and technical tools, manifested as its end-to-end tire e-commerce solution for organizations venturing into the tire market. In addition, it is providing its nationwide tire installation and scheduling services as a bolt-on solution for e-commerce and fleet players.

