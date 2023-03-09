 Understanding Parking Brake Operation and Service

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Understanding Parking Brake Operation and Service

Parking and emergency brakes can stop your customers on a dime, but what is the best way to service them?

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

The parking or emergency brake has to perform two distinct jobs. First, it has to hold the vehicle on an incline. Second, it must be able to stop a vehicle in under a specific distance if the hydraulic brakes have failed. What components should you look at when you’re adjusting the parking brake? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Related Articles

When servicing a parking brake or emergency brake, pay special attention to the brake cables, self-adjusting pedals and levels and equalizing links.

Most modern brake cables have an inner wire that is made of stainless steel and is surrounded by an outer nylon sheath. Some cables have a dry lubricant inside to prevent binding. If you are inspecting brake cables, make sure all of the grommets and boots are in place. Parking brake cables can stretch over time, which creates slack that increases lever or pedal travel. If all the adjustments are maxed out, the cable should be replaced.

Some vehicles will have a self-adjusting parking brake that adjusts at the brake pedal. This self-adjustment controls the length of the cable that travels from the foot pedal under the dash to the equalizer bar. This is designed to keep the parking brake pedal travel the same during the entire life of the shoes. If any work is done to the parking brake at the wheels, adjustment is required.

On most vehicles, the left and right parking brake cables come together and are attached to a lever linkage called an “equalizer” yoke under the vehicle. The equalizer yoke balances, or equalizes, the amount of force that is applied to both cables when the parking brake is engaged. The equalizer linkage is connected to a single cable that runs to the parking brake lever or pedal. An adjustment screw may be located on the front cable where it connects to the equalizer, or where the cable attaches to the parking brake lever.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

RwtN-Featured-Image-EP21
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime Welcomes Industry ‘Lifer’ Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AMN Drivetime Rick Maxwell

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down Rick Maxwell, president and owner of Cleveland-based United Motor Products.

Rick Maxwell is what some in this industry call a “lifer.” He’s been involved in the industry since he was about eight years old, working alongside his father, who began as an aftermarket salesman in 1965 for the originator of B’laster. 

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Understanding a Tire’s Load Index

Tires feature a set of numbers that show a tire’s load index or the amount of weight it can carry.

By Christian Hinton
How to Service Tires with Rim Guards

Tires with rim guards can present some challenges when mounting and demounting these tires onto rims.

By Christian Hinton
How Technicians Can Dress For Success

Uniform services may be one of your shop’s best investments in its people.

By Christian Hinton
Detecting Wheel Bearing Noise and Damage

Damaged bearings should be replaced with high-quality hub units and bearings for durability.

By Madeleine Winer

Other Posts

Tire Pros’ Greg Bell Shares Franchise’s Growth Strategy for 700 Stores

Tire Pros President Greg Bell tells us the areas in which Tire Pros wants to grow, the training resources it launched this year and the group’s priorities for 2023.

By Madeleine Winer
Greg Bell Tire Pros president
Check These Four Things When a Vehicle Comes in for TPMS Service

By performing these checks, you can avoid any misunderstandings that can lead to less than premium service.

By Jacki Lutz
TPMS Tire Life
Continental Introduces Generation Five Regional Truck Tires

Fifth-generation Continental Tire regional all-position truck tires come with improved traction and tire wear.

By Christian Hinton
TMC continental tire release
Gallery: 2023 Tire Pros National Business Conference

Take a look at some of the scenes we captured from the 2023 Tire Pros National Business Conference.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire-Pros-Conf-2023