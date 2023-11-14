 ATD Names New Chief Financial Officer

People

ATD said Walsh will be responsible for leading ATD’s key finance operations, in addition to enterprise risk management and internal audit.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ryan-Walsh_headshot

American Tire Distributors (ATD) has named Ryan Walsh as the company’s chief financial officer. In this role, ATD said Walsh will be responsible for leading ATD’s key finance operations, in addition to enterprise risk management and internal audit.

Walsh’s career at ATD spans eight years, and most recently, he served as senior vice president of finance. In his role as SVP of finance, he was responsible for much of ATD’s finance function, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, financial shared services, treasury, investor relations and corporate development and tax.

