Johnny g & Friends Wrap-Up: Tire Dealers Reflect on Advice They’d Give Others

“To be successful, it’s a full commitment. You’re going to have to give it absolutely everything—that means resources, energy, time…,” says Myron Boncarosky, founder of Virginia Tire & Auto, when asked what advice he’d give to someone starting out in the business.

Today’s tire business is rapidly changing: you’re seeing new vehicle technology in your bays daily, and our digital world has changed the way you do business. Yet as you’ll find in this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, running a successful tire business starts with the basics. What are those and how do you get there? This year’s guests on Johnny g & Friends have some advice.

You may remember our “Greatness Wrap-up” from last season, where Johnny g asked each guest: “What motivates you to achieve greatness?” Well, this season, he has a different query:

What advice would you give your younger self or someone starting out in business today?