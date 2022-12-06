Johnny g & Friends Wrap-Up: Tire Dealers Reflect on Advice They’d Give Others

“To be successful, it’s a full commitment. You’re going to have to give it absolutely everything—that means resources, energy, time…,” says Myron Boncarosky, founder of Virginia Tire & Auto, when asked what advice he’d give to someone starting out in the business.
Today’s tire business is rapidly changing: you’re seeing new vehicle technology in your bays daily, and our digital world has changed the way you do business. Yet as you’ll find in this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, running a successful tire business starts with the basics. What are those and how do you get there? This year’s guests on Johnny g & Friends have some advice.
You may remember our “Greatness Wrap-up” from last season, where Johnny g asked each guest: “What motivates you to achieve greatness?” Well, this season, he has a different query:
What advice would you give your younger self or someone starting out in business today?
In this episode, you’ll hear responses from:
- Myron Boncarosky, founder of Virginia Tire with 17 locations outside in the greater Washington D.C. area (0:50);
- Aaron Telle, fourth-generation CEO and president of Telle Tire & Auto Centers with 18 locations in Missouri (2:37);
- Wendel Burt, founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service in the greater Salt Lake City area, and his son and current partner in the business, Jake Burt (4:12);
- Jarid Lundeen, owner of four Tires Plus locations and two Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in Minott, North Dakota (8:00);
- K&M Tire’s Founder Ken Langhals, who started more than a half-decade ago in the tire business, and his daughter, K&M’s President, Cheryl Gossard (8:50);
- Jamie Ward, president of Tire Discounters (10:58);
- Gordon Leffler, owner of Suburban Tire’s Glendale Heights location outside of Chicago (11:45);
- Doug Miller, president of St. Lucie Battery & Tire (13:58).
Watch the full episode on YouTube. You can also subscribe to Johnny g & Friends on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.