 Values-Based Culture Drives Chapel Hill Tire's Growth [Audio]

Johnny G & Friends

How Values-Based Leadership Drives Success with Marc Pons of Chapel Hill Tire [Audio]

To support Chapel Hill Tire's “Drive Happy” philosophy, owner Marc Pons created a set of values his staff works to live out each day.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
What every independent tire dealer wants is for their customers to drive away happy—satisfied with their vehicle, the quality of repair and the staff that made it all happen. Living that out is another story, but at Chapel Hill Tire, Owner Marc Pons has created a foundation for the business’s slogan, “Drive Happy,” which is plastered through its 10 stores in North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

To support its “Drive Happy” philosophy, Marc created a set of five values that his staff works to live out each day; “Say ‘Yes’ to Customer and Each Other,” “Be Grateful and Helpful,” and “Win as a Team,” are just a few. In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, get to know how Marc and his team live out their core values and why they make a difference in growing the business.

Listen to the episode below or watch the video version on our YouTube channel, where you can catch this season’s episodes of Johnny g & Friends. You can also subscribe to Johnny g & Friends on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

  • How Marc’s dad, Al Pons, purchased Chapel Hill Tire and what learned about running a tire business from his father (1:45)
  • Why Marc didn’t initially want to go into the tire business and take it over from his father (3:47)
  • The sudden death of Marc’s father and how Marc grappled with being thrust into the role of president of Chapel Hill Tire at the age of 26 (4:38)
  • What happened when Chapel Hill Tire hit a “growth ceiling” in 2015 (6:07)
  • How creating core values was an investment in Chapel Hill Tire’s Culture (7:38)
  • Ways in which Chapel Hill Tire lives out its values in giving back to the community (9:34)
  • How Mark created the business’s “Work Happy Manifesto,” which aligns each employee with the company’s mission (14:12)
  • What made Chapel Hill Tire an early adopter of EV and hybrid training (16:03)
  • Mark’s vision for the future of Chapel Hill Tire and its footprint (18:55)
  • NEW: Rapid Fire Questions! Get to know Marc through this lightening round (21:23)

Second-Gen CEOs Take the Business to New Heights [Podcast]

Julie and Mike Holmes didn’t set out with dreams of working in the tire business. Julie was a successful attorney. Mike was an accountant and financial analyst working in the greater DC area. However, their passion for business and continuing on the legacy that Julie’s parents started with Virginia Tire & Auto drew them both

By Madeleine Winer
Johnny g and Friends Virginia Tire
The Greatness Wrap-up: Johnny g & Friends, Season 1

Any industry, sport or line of work has “the greats” — those people that others in the industry know for the work they do, the business they’re building and the legacy that they’re creating. They’re known for their steadfast leadership, problem-solving abilities, and most importantly, their unwavering passion for the industry and serving their communities.

By Tire Review Staff
Johnnyg-Friends Ep 8 Greatness
Craig Tate: The Most Important KPI in the Tire Business (Podcast)

Think of your favorite sports team. At the height of their success, you probably knew their record, some of the players’ stats and all the commentary around what was being said about the team. Now, apply that mindset to your business. That’s what Craig Tate, former owner of Tate Boys Tire & Service, did to

By Madeleine Winer
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire’s DNA (Podcast)

John Ziegler Jr. has rubber running through his veins. The third generation of a 102-year-old tire business, John Jr. grew up busting tires at his family’s Ziegler Tire retail stores in Canton, Ohio. After graduating college, he worked for a short time at a Firestone store, yet the family business, which claims to be one

By Madeleine Winer
Johnny-g-and friends-john-ziegler

