How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Everyday [Audio]

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Jensen Tire & Auto is a staple in the Nebraska communities it serves. Now at the helm of the business, Matt Jensen runs the business today by the same principles his father, W.R., and his mother, founded the business on in 1973: Get better everyday.

Matt grew up in the industry under the guidance of his father. He started out like any other employee in the business: changing tires, sweeping floors, wrenching and eventually working his way up. In the mid-90s, Matt bought out his father’s share of the business and focused on its growth in Omaha, Fremont and Lincoln, Nebraska. In 10 years’ time, he took Jensen Tire from 10 locations to 21.

Throughout the years, Jensen Tire has stayed true to its mission of maintaining long-lasting relationships with friends and neighbors who seek out their products and services. Today, Matt’s sons, Mike and Nick, have joined the business in leadership roles. Mike serves as vice president of operations, and Nick is vice president of retail operations. As Matt transitions more duties to his sons, he’s looking to grow Jensen Tire’s footprint and help the business reach the next level.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, hear from Matt, Mike and Nick about the business’s history, their roles in the business, how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

EPISODE OVERVIEW