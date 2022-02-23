Connect with us

Johnny G & Friends

The Greatness Wrap-up: Johnny g & Friends, Season 1

Tire Review Staff

on

Johnnyg-Friends Ep 8 Greatness

Any industry, sport or line of work has “the greats” — those people that others in the industry know for the work they do, the business they’re building and the legacy that they’re creating. They’re known for their steadfast leadership, problem-solving abilities, and most importantly, their unwavering passion for the industry and serving their communities. In season 1 of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Johnny g talked to many of those tire industry greats– of which there are many– and asked them one question: “What motivates you to strive for greatness?”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

While many shied away from the greatness moniker, their responses to the question showed their willingness to constantly approve, their business savvy, and the importance each person places in giving back to others. In this episode, you’ll hear responses from:

  • Mario Andretti, racing legend and Indy 500, Daytona 500 and Formula 1 World Champion.
  • Larry Morgan, former tire dealer who grew Tires Plus into 600 locations, left the industry, and founded Morgan Family Ventures and Morgan Auto Group, the largest car dealer in the state of Florida.
  • Paul Swentzel, co-founder of S&S Tire.
  • John Zentz, senior vice president of global sales at Hunter Engineering.
  • John Boyle, former owner of Englewood Tire and current president of ETD Discount Tire Centers.
  • John Ziegler, Jr., vice president of Ziegler Tire.
  • Craig Tate, former owner of Tate Boys Tire & Service and consultant for Sun Auto Tire & Service.

Watch the full episode below and subscribe to Johnny g & Friends on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and Spotify.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Johnny G & Friends: S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business (Podcast)

Johnny G & Friends: Meet the Michael Jordan of the Tire Industry (Podcast)

Johnny G & Friends: Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti (Podcast)

Advertisement

on

The Greatness Wrap-up: Johnny g & Friends, Season 1

on

Craig Tate: The Most Important KPI in the Tire Business (Podcast)

on

John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA (Podcast)

on

Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle (Podcast)
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine