Second-Gen CEOs Take the Business to New Heights [Podcast]

Julie and Mike Holmes didn’t set out with dreams of working in the tire business. Julie was a successful attorney. Mike was an accountant and financial analyst working in the greater DC area. However, their passion for business and continuing on the legacy that Julie’s parents started with Virginia Tire & Auto drew them both in. Now as co-CEOs of the business, Julie and Mike have grown the dealership from 10 to 18 locations with the goal of ushering in a new era for the business that involves taking advantage of technology, creating solid processes and fine-tuning the customer experience.

Located in the Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C., Virginia Tire was founded in 1976 by Myron and Carole Boncarosky. The two laid the foundation for the business’s high standards of customer service and employees-as-family mindset. Today, Myron’s daughter, Julie, and her husband, Mike Holmes, run the business as co-CEOs with a focus on continuous improvement.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, sponsored by Firestone, Johnny g sits down with Myron, Julie and Mike to discuss keys to the business’s success over the years and how it has evolved to meet customer expectations time and time again.