Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus’ Jarid Lundeen

Even when Jarid Lundeen worked in the restaurant and banking industries, one thing about the customer experience always stood out to him: Consistency. Early on, he learned consistency creates success, which is what he looks to instill in his four Tires Plus locations in Minott, North Dakota. But how do you do that?
Jarid tells Johnny g in this latest episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone. Jarid not only touts consistency in the tire business but also diversity and scaling up as a means to success as a businessman. As the CEO and president of JETT Management, Jarid has four Tire Plus locations plus four Valvoline Instant Oil Change stores and a barbecue restaurant under his belt and is an example in each of his businesses for how a consistent customer experience can lead to repeat business.
Jarid got the hang of the automotive industry as a young boy hanging out with his dad at his father’s body shop. Over the years, he strayed away from the industry, yet was called back after his father asked him to partner with him on a Tires Plus location Since then, he bought his father out and has grown his footprint with much more on the way.
Watch the episode above or on YouTube.
EPISODE OVERVIEW
- How Johnny g and Jarid first met (1:40)
- What Jarid learned working in the banking and restaurant industries and how he applies that to his businesses today (3:00)
- Why Jarid has diversified his portfolio to not only include tire stores and why he feels that will benefit him down the line (4:13)
- Jarid describes his early years growing up in his father’s body shop and skills he learned, such as creating conversation, from the experience. (5:47)
- Why Jarid was attracted to invest in Valvoline Instant Oil Change stores and his view on how the oil change should work in relation to his tire shop (7:08)
- Jarid’s goals for his businesses, including his tire business, oil change business and Bones BBQ restaurant and why the need for replication is paramount across processes at all three (8:54)
- Mentors Jarid has had in the tire industry (12:40)
- Why Jarid thinks it’s important to scale up in business and grow (14:49)