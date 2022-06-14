Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus’ Jarid Lundeen

Even when Jarid Lundeen worked in the restaurant and banking industries, one thing about the customer experience always stood out to him: Consistency. Early on, he learned consistency creates success, which is what he looks to instill in his four Tires Plus locations in Minott, North Dakota. But how do you do that?

Jarid tells Johnny g in this latest episode of Johnny g & Friends , presented by Firestone. Jarid not only touts consistency in the tire business but also diversity and scaling up as a means to success as a businessman. As the CEO and president of JETT Management, Jarid has four Tire Plus locations plus four Valvoline Instant Oil Change stores and a barbecue restaurant under his belt and is an example in each of his businesses for how a consistent customer experience can lead to repeat business.

Jarid got the hang of the automotive industry as a young boy hanging out with his dad at his father’s body shop. Over the years, he strayed away from the industry, yet was called back after his father asked him to partner with him on a Tires Plus location Since then, he bought his father out and has grown his footprint with much more on the way.

