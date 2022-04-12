Connect with us
Advertisement

Johnny G & Friends

Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Expanding from one store to two is hard enough, but imagine expanding from one to 19 stores in the span of 10 years. If you think that sounds like a daunting task, you’re not alone. But that’s the feat Aaron Telle, owner of Telle Tire & Auto Centers based in St. Louis, Missouri, accomplished after taking over his family’s business in 2009.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The fourth-generation owner of Telle Tire & Auto Centers, Aaron began his career in the tire industry at Telle Tire sweeping floors and shuttling customers in high school. With business savvy at a young age, Aaron began to form strategic relationships in the industry and chart his vision for the company’s growth. When his father, Scott Telle, passed away suddenly in 2009, Aaron was thrust to the helm of the business to carry on its customer-centric, family-focused values. A year later, he acquired Telle Tire’s second store and began to take the business to new heights.

Advertisement

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Aaron reveals his toolkit for rapid expansion of his family business that’s celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. In this episode, Johnny g and Aaron delve into:

  • How Aaron’s great-grandfather, Arthur, started the business during World War II as a recapping business, and Johnny g describes how he met Aaron’s grandfather, Chuck. (1:56)
  • Lessons Aaron has learned from his grandfather, Chuck, and his father, Scott. (3:50)
  • The growth strategy behind Telle Tire’s expansion from one store to 19 stores in 10 years and how Aaron helped his employees “care and think like a Telle” about the business. (5:32)
  • The employee-focused reason Aaron decided to close all Telle Tire locations on Saturdays. (7:49)
  • The biggest challenges Aaron sees on the horizon for Telle Tire. (11:15)
  • What motivates Aaron to continue to improve the business and increase his knowledge of business and the tire industry (13:16)
  • Telle Tire’s footprint for the future, what Aaron’s focusing on for the business for 2022 and what Aaron feels fueled the business’s rapid expansion. (13:59)

Watch the episode above or on YouTube. You can also subscribe to Johnny g & Friends on  Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Johnny G & Friends: Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Johnny G & Friends: Hunter’s John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today’s Market

Johnny G & Friends: S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business

Johnny G & Friends: Meet the Michael Jordan of the Tire Industry

Advertisement

on

Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

on

Second-Gen CEOs Take Their Business to New Heights

on

Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

on

Adopting an Athlete's Mindset in Business with Craig Tate
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Johnny g and Friends Virginia Tire Johnny g and Friends Virginia Tire

Johnny G & Friends

Second-Gen CEOs Take Their Business to New Heights
Connect
Tire Review Magazine