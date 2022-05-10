Passing on Passion for the Tire Business with Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Wendel Burt , co-founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service , attributes his success in the tire industry to two words: hard work. It’s that simple, yet also challenging and complicated, when you’re the one that’s the owner, service advisor, trainer, technician, HR department and… should we go on? We know other tire dealers out there get the grit it takes to start your own tire business.

Click Here to Read More

Wendel first dipped his toe in the tire business in the 1970s working as a technician at a Goodyear store. By the early ’80s, he worked his way up into management and was recruited by another independent tire dealer to be an area sales manager. Yet, he knew he could make a living in the business and wanted to set out on his own.

So, when Wendel Burt and his brother, Ron, started Burt Brothers Tire & Service in 1991, they set out to sell one tire per day and stay committed to the business. Thanks to that, their business has blossomed into a 14-location dealership in the Greater Salt Lake City, Utah area, and the second generation has taken the helm. In fact, under the leadership of Wendel’s sons Jake, Jason and Jeremy, and Ron’s sons, Cory and Brandon, the business was named the winner of Tire Review’s prestigious 2021 Top Shop Award.