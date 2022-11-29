Virginia Tire Hires 31 Women and Launches Scholarship

According to co-CEO Julie Holmes, Virginia Tire & Auto hired 31 women over the past year and has plans to hire more.

Virginia Tire & Auto has launched a “Women in Automotive” scholarship that will assist in the advancement of women in the automotive industry. The company says up to three scholarships will be available for post-secondary education for those planning to attend an ASE-certified (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence) auto technology program. Scholarships are worth up to $2,500 per candidate for one semester of tuition, books and other materials. A minimum GPA and other requirements will be necessary to maintain and retain the scholarship across multiple semesters.

Holmes says she has been actively encouraging women to consider the automotive industry since leaving her career in law and joining her family’s business. She reports having recruited several women who work throughout the company. “We offer jobs with a path to $100,000+ in just two to three years and have free health insurance,” says Holmes.