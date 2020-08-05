SEMA , the Specialty Equipment Market Association, announced Wednesday that due to COVID-19 and concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable, the SEMA Show will not be taking place in 2020.

While both event organizers and industry members have been working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding SEMA Show in November, mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable, SEMA said in a press release Wednesday. SEMA said it “expects the decision will bring much-needed clarity to an uncertain picture and will help exhibitors, attendees and partners plan accordingly.”

“The SEMA Show is committed to furthering businesses in the automotive specialty-equipment market, and to providing manufacturers and buyers with the best opportunity to connect, promote new products and discover new trends,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO, in a press release. “We appreciate the spirit, hard work and innovation our industry puts into the SEMA Show each year. While we are disappointed circumstances prevent us from hosting the Show in November, we look forward to getting everyone together in 2021 for another outstanding event.”

Roy Littlefield, CEO of the Tire Industry Association, said in a phone interview Wednesday that the association is deciding on how it will proceed with its events planned at the show, such as its board meeting and members meeting.

“It’s a unique situation. We haven’t had something like this happen in 100 years,” he said, referring to TIA’s 100th-anniversary plans that were to take place at the show.