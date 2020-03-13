Connect with us

TIA Postpones Lobby Day Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is postponing its Lobby Day and Environmental Summit, scheduled for May 6-7 in Washington D.C., as a precautionary measure due to the spreading coronavirus.

“With uncertainty about the impact and spread of the virus, we determined it would be best to postpone these events at this time,” said TIA CEO Roy Littlefield. “We intend to reschedule them once it becomes clear that this health issue is no longer a threat.”

TIA had planned the back-to-back programs as part of a series of events this year in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the association’s founding.

“We are disappointed we had to make this decision but wanted to remove the uncertainty our members likely would feel in deciding whether or not to attend,” Littlefield said. “We eagerly anticipate moving forward on the anniversary events scheduled for November prior to and during the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.”

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people to clean their hands often, avoid close contact, clean and disinfect surfaces and stay at home if you’re sick to prevent the spread of the virus. For more information, click here.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

on

on

Pirelli Responds to Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Italy Plant

on

Yokohama Tire’s ADVAN Apex Wins iF Design Award

on

Schrader Appoints New National Account Sales Manager
