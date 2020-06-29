After a six-week run of tire service training webinars for passenger and light truck tires, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) is adding a three-week series of free online video conference webinars in July directed at fleets that use mounted tire programs and the commercial tire dealers who provide those services.

The webinars, which will run from July 7-21, will allow registrants to preview TIA’s Commercial Tire Service (CTS) training program at no charge.

“With COVID-19 still having an impact on our in-person training classes, we decided to use the month of July to address fleet tire safety with another series of webinars,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training. “We’re going to use different parts of our Commercial Tire Service (CTS) program to help fleet tire personnel and commercial tire sales personnel understand the basic components of truck tire and wheel safety. This is a great series for anyone who works in a fleet with a mounted tire program or works with fleets to support a mounted tire program.”

TIA’s Fleet Tire Safety Webinars will be held via Zoom two times each day every Tuesday through Thursday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT over the three-week period. Each class will be 30 minutes and include time at the end for questions. The webinars are free to attend. Students can register at https://www.tireindustry.org/fleet-tire-service-webinars or at www.tireindustry.org.