Connect with us

News

Masks/Face Shields Required at SEMA 2020

Tire Review Staff

on

SEMA showgoers will be required to wear a face mask or a face shield during the 2020 event.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With 1,800 exhibiting companies participating in the upcoming event from Nov. 3-6 in Las Vegas, NV, organizers say the annual show will include several precautions and preventive safety measures. Those include:

  • Require use of face masks or face shields, frequent hand washing and social distancing;
  • Designate entrance and exit areas to control and screen visitors with discrete daily health queries, incorporating non-invasive thermal cameras, etc.;
  • Configure traffic flow with one-way aisles where possible;
  • Install hand sanitizing stations throughout the show, 200 feet apart;
  • Enhance physical cleaning with hourly sanitizing of high traffic areas throughout the show floor and common areas, including doorways, elevators, and escalators;
  • Collaborate with Las Vegas Convention Center in their advancements to be among the first in the nation to pursue certification for safety measures aimed at outbreak prevention through actions such as sanitizing the facility nightly;
  • Show organizers are also working with hotel partners, the Las Vegas Convention Center and with state and city officials in Las Vegas to ensure high safety standards and government compliance for the November event.

“Just like the world we live in today, this year’s SEMA show will be different,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA’s vice president of events. “We recognize the challenges that the industry is going through, and we’ve made changes so that the industry will be able to gather and conduct business safely.”

Advertisement

In addition to adhering to best practices, show organizers released a video that outlines additional precautions that will be taken to focus on the health and well-being of those at the SEMA show.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Pirelli CEO Proposes Candidate for Co-CEO Position

Interstate Batteries Supporting TBC's Aligned in Hope Charity

ITC to Continue PLT Tire Tariff Investigation

Kenda Tires Partners with Championship Off-Road Tour

Advertisement

on

Masks/Face Shields Required at SEMA 2020

on

Tire Discounters Adds New Huntsville, Ala. Location

on

Smithers Adds Support for EVs at Winter Proving Grounds

on

Tarsus Provides Update on Tyrexpo Asia 2021
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ASA Automotive | TireMaster

Contact: Cindy LiebermanPhone: 866-210-6717Fax: 603-880-3438
25 Manchester Street, #100, Merrimack NH 03054
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect