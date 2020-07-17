SEMA showgoers will be required to wear a face mask or a face shield during the 2020 event.

With 1,800 exhibiting companies participating in the upcoming event from Nov. 3-6 in Las Vegas, NV, organizers say the annual show will include several precautions and preventive safety measures. Those include:

Require use of face masks or face shields, frequent hand washing and social distancing;

Designate entrance and exit areas to control and screen visitors with discrete daily health queries, incorporating non-invasive thermal cameras, etc.;

Configure traffic flow with one-way aisles where possible;

Install hand sanitizing stations throughout the show, 200 feet apart;

Enhance physical cleaning with hourly sanitizing of high traffic areas throughout the show floor and common areas, including doorways, elevators, and escalators;

Collaborate with Las Vegas Convention Center in their advancements to be among the first in the nation to pursue certification for safety measures aimed at outbreak prevention through actions such as sanitizing the facility nightly;

Show organizers are also working with hotel partners, the Las Vegas Convention Center and with state and city officials in Las Vegas to ensure high safety standards and government compliance for the November event.

“Just like the world we live in today, this year’s SEMA show will be different,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA’s vice president of events. “We recognize the challenges that the industry is going through, and we’ve made changes so that the industry will be able to gather and conduct business safely.”