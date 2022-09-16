Pagani Utopia Range Uses Specially Developed Pirelli Tires

The Utopia hypercar, recently revealed at the Leonardo da Vinci Science and Technology Museum in Milan, is exclusively equipped with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

Pirelli says the technology within the compounds and tread pattern were designed to allow the tire to cope with extremely high power and torque outputs on every road surface. A tailor-made P Zero winter tire is also available for colder conditions.

Tire development for the Pagani Utopia was led using virtual technology: an approach pioneered in motorsports and subsequently transferred to road car products, says Pirelli. The latest technology allows Pirelli to create a digital tire model which can be accurately calibrated and tested before a physical prototype is even built.