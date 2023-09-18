Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Nokian Tyres announced it is relaunching its Nordman product family as a standalone tire brand for value-driven consumers. Following the relaunch, Nokian Tyres will offer tires under two brands, Nokian Tyres and Nordman. Nokian Tyres will continue to be the main brand and Nordman supports the main brand position — with both brands having their own identities. The company said the aim is to serve varying consumer needs and help simplify consumers’ tire choices.

Nokian said its Nordman North 9 delivers all-in winter tire performance powered by the professional NorthTech 9 solution. In snow, slush, or shine, Nordman tires take control of the road, while the driver takes control of their direction. The Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV are meant to offer solid performance for all winter conditions.

Originally, Nokian Tyres launched the Nordman product family in 2004. The relaunched brand comes with a new logo and visual design, including newly designed tire sidewalls and slogan: “Nordman – Tires for Your Direction.”

The studded winter tires, Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand, the company said. The tires will be available for purchase at Nokian Tyres’ retail partners throughout the Nordics, United States and Canada this fall. The product portfolio is expanding gradually to cover winter, summer, all-weather, and all-season categories for wide market coverage.