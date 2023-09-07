Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto has been appointed Nokian Tyres’ new chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the management team. He will start in the position on Oct. 1 and report to President and CEO Jukka Moisio. Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will continue in the interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the end of February 2024.

Niko Haavisto has served in various versatile international corporate financial positions, most recently in CapMan Plc.

”Niko has strong strategy, financial and M&A background in private equity and industrial companies as CFO, CEO and Board member,” Moisio said. “His expertise will be in key role during the coming years when we expand our production capacity globally as part of our strategy’s investment phase, and while the company grows toward the 2-billion-euro revenue. We are pleased that we have also Jari in a strong position in our finance organization ensuring strong and professional introduction for Niko to Nokian Tyres.”