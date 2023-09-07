 Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian

Niko Haavisto has been appointed Nokian Tyres’ new chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the management team. He will start in the position on Oct. 1 and report to President and CEO Jukka Moisio. Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will continue in the interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the end of February 2024.

Niko Haavisto has served in various versatile international corporate financial positions, most recently in CapMan Plc.

”Niko has strong strategy, financial and M&A background in private equity and industrial companies as CFO, CEO and Board member,” Moisio said. “His expertise will be in key role during the coming years when we expand our production capacity globally as part of our strategy’s investment phase, and while the company grows toward the 2-billion-euro revenue. We are pleased that we have also Jari in a strong position in our finance organization ensuring strong and professional introduction for Niko to Nokian Tyres.”

News

Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will serve an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor has started.​

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Passing torch stock

Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Nokian Tyres CFO and member of the management team, has decided to leave the company on November 30, 2023. The recruitment process for his successor has started. Jari Huuhtanen, VP, Group Business Control, will have an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor for the position has started, Nokian Tyres said.​

Read Full Article

