Nokian Tyres Introduces New Hakkapeliitta 10 Winter Tire

Nokian Tyres is releasing what the company calls its new flagship product: the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 studded tire for passenger cars and SUVs.

The company says the tire’s double-stud technology is suitable for all winter conditions and offers balanced grip and controlled handling on ice, snow, and bare roads alike.

Nokian says the Hakkapeliitta 10 will start shipping to retailers in the spring, and the comprehensive size selection will be available to consumers during the winter tire season of fall 2021. The company says the tire will also be released with a dedicated version for electric vehicles and hybrids.