 Nokian Tyres releases Nordman Solstice 4 'value option' all-weather tire

Tires

The 3PMSF-certified tire is available in more than 50 sizes between 15 and 20 in.

By David Sickels
Nokian Tyres has debuted the Nordman Solstice 4, an all-weather tire in the company’s new standalone Nordman brand, a line of tires that provide confidence and control for value-driven consumers. Nokian Tyres launched the Nordman product family in 2004, but in 2023 the Scandinavian tiremaker relaunched Nordman as an independent tire brand.

The Nordman Solstice 4 is designed to offer durability and stability, solid winter grip and excellent handling on wet, dry and snowy roads, Nokian Tyres says. It is certified with the three-peak mountain snowflake emblem that indicates it is designed for use in wintry conditions. Its unique all-weather compound ensures excellent wear resistance and fuel savings across more than 50 sizes between 15 and 20 in., the company adds

The tire’s SolsticeTech 4 asymmetrical tread offers balance between winter traction and summertime handling. Its stiff outer shoulder, stable center siping and curved inner shoulder combine to let the Nordman Solstice 4 roll safely and comfortably, according to Nokian Tyres. Groove lifts between tread blocks support the tire’s stability, and blade grooves on the inner shoulder channel rain, snow and slush away from the road surface, the company adds

The Nordman Solstice 4 achieves excellent winter grip thanks to semi-open SolsticeTech 4 siping in the shoulders, as well as lateral supporting zigzags and closed 3D locking sipes in the center, Nokian Tyres says, adding that ‘Snow Claws’ provide longitudinal grip that makes cornering and lane changes easy in snow.

The SolsticeTech all-weather compound delivers sporty performance powered by natural rubber and canola oil, the company says. The Nordman Solstice 4 is designed to remain soft in frigid temperatures but durable enough to withstand summer heat, a balance achieved through rigorous testing in cold and hot locales. Its low-rolling resistance compound makes driving efficient in all seasons, maximizing the distance drivers can travel on a single fill-up or charge.

The first product offering in the new Nordman product family was the Nordman North 9 and North 9 SUV winter tire, which launched last September.

Yokohama Rubber introduces Advan dB V553 tire in Asia

Initially launching in Japan and Asian markets, the Advan dB V553 will come in 46 sizes and emphasizes quietness and comfort.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-Advan-dB-V553

Yokohama Rubber has introduced a new tire, the Advan dB V553. According to the manufacturer, the Advan dB V553 is a premium comfort tire that will provide a quiet ride throughout its lifespan and will initially launch in Japan and Asian markets starting in February. Yokohama Rubber plans to provide the tire in 46 sizes, ranging from 225/45R21 95W to 155/65R14 75H.

Read Full Article

