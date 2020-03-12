Nexen Tire Adds Volkswagen Passat to OE Portfolio

Nexen Tire is supplying the N’fera AU7 in size 215/60R16 95T for the Canadian market and 215/55R17 94H for the United States market on the new Volkswagen Passat as original equipment.

The N’fera AU7 is an all-season, premium ultra-high performance (UHP) tire developed for luxury sedans, with significantly improved wear capabilities and braking performance on wet surfaces, Nexen says. The company adds it provides reliable performance in diverse weather and road conditions across North America and fulfills U.S. standards on wet grip and braking, and applies enhanced design standards for noise and vibration.

The N’fera AU7 has received awards including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award from Germany, as well as the IDEA Design Award from the United States, in recognition for its performance and design, the company says.