Connect with us

News

Nexen Tire Adds Volkswagen Passat to OE Portfolio

on

Nexen Tire is supplying the N’fera AU7 in size 215/60R16 95T for the Canadian market and 215/55R17 94H for the United States market on the new Volkswagen Passat as original equipment.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Nexen-Tire-VW-Passat-OE

The N’fera AU7 is an all-season, premium ultra-high performance (UHP) tire developed for luxury sedans, with significantly improved wear capabilities and braking performance on wet surfaces, Nexen says. The company adds it provides reliable performance in diverse weather and road conditions across North America and fulfills U.S. standards on wet grip and braking, and applies enhanced design standards for noise and vibration.

The N’fera AU7 has received awards including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award from Germany, as well as the IDEA Design Award from the United States, in recognition for its performance and design, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Adds Volkswagen Passat to OE Portfolio

on

Schrader Appoints New National Account Sales Manager

on

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase

on

MEMA President, CEO Bill Long Comments on H.R. 6074
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect