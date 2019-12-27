2019 Newsmakers: Nexen Tire America

Mary serves as editor of Shop Owner and has worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs throughout her 25-year career at Babcox Media. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.

Tire Review is showcasing 2019 “Newsmakers” — companies that have made headlines in the past year with tire-related news about new technology, plant openings, marketing initiatives, dealer program updates, product launches and more — that made the list as determined by top engagement on tirereview.com. After a brief overview of each Newsmakers’ newsworthy item(s), you’ll find a company executive’s answer to this question: What can dealers expect from your company in 2020, highlighting key dealer-focused initiatives, programs and events?

News in 2019

Nexen Tire Corp. celebrated the grand opening of its North American Technology Center in Richfield, Ohio in November. Earlier that month at SEMA, it launched the Roadian GTX, a grand touring tire for crossovers and SUVs. The center’s opening caps a banner year for the company, which opened a new R&D headquarters, Nexen UniverCITY, in Seoul, Korea. In August, it opened a new state-of-the-art tire factory in the Czech Republic, and in September, the company cut the ribbon on a new tech center in Frankfurt, Germany.

Megan Wentz, Marketing Manager:

“Nexen Tire U.S.A. is ever focusing on how to better serve our customers, and 2020 is no exception. For this coming year, we are improving our associate dealer program, Next Level; introducing improved, in-person training for dealers across the nation by way of ‘Partner Days;’ launching to consumers a new CUV/SUV tire, the Roadian GTX; and hosting regional events to show our gratitude to our customers.

“Nexen’s associate dealer program, Next Level, is at the forefront of highlights for 2020, featuring an all-new, automated enrollment process to help us increase accuracy, efficiency and enhanced dealer locator features to ensure your customers can find you with ease. Once your customers find you, we need to ensure Nexen dealers are ready with product and program knowledge, and this is where ‘Partner Days’ comes in. Nexen will be traveling across the U.S. to host training sessions for our various dealers, making sure they’re familiar with our online portal, NexenACE, and how to stay in-the-know on all things Nexen. Part of this training will also be covering our new CUV/SUV tire, the Roadian GTX. The Roadian GTX was launched at SEMA 2019 and covers over 90% of this market segment, empowering dealers that they can meet their customer demands. Last but not least, Nexen Tire will be hosting regional events to give back to our dealers. This is more than just business. This is our community, and part of our job is to simply say thank you for all the hard work continually dedicated to Nexen Tire.”

