The Science Behind Ultra-High-Performance Tires

The dream of going fast began soon after the invention of gasoline-fueled vehicles in 1880. The first true race was held in 1895 from Paris to Bordeaux and back with a distance of 1,178 km (732 mi.) and average speed of 24.15 kph (15 mph). In the same year, the first 54-mile race from Chicago to Evanston and back happened in the USA. With just six cars, only two eventually were able to finish the race with an average speed of 7 mph.

In short, the world of vehicles and their components has come a long way since 1895. The technology behind racing trickled down to street vehicles and their parts. Today, street cars can reach speeds north of 300 mph. As a result, vehicle components must be able to perform at such a demanding speed. Obviously, the only part interacting between the road and vehicle is the tire, so we in the tire industry like to think that is the most important component of any vehicle. Not only do tires need to carry the desired high speed, but they also require managing handling, endurance, ride, noise and traction in various temperature and weather conditions.

When we started the “Science Behind” series in Tire Review, we discussed speed capability and speed rating. Briefly, speed ratings were established to match the speed capability of tires with the top speed of the vehicles to which they are applied. Speed rating does not suggest the speed of the vehicle and only shows the maximum capability of the tire. With the expectation of the letter H, letters go from A toward Z as the speed capability of the tire increases. Tires with the letter Y are capable of speeds up to 186 mph. Anything above 186 mph is indicated with a Y bracket “(Y)”. On most tires with speed symbols of Y and (Y), tire sizing normally changes from R to ZR indicating higher speed capability.

A world of trade-offs restricts tire engineers from developing all the performance aspects at the highest level into one tire. Like vehicles, tires are divided into different segments based on customer/vehicle requirements. Here, we’ll review tire segmentation and its connection to vehicle segments. We’ll also examine performance requirements in each segment and the science behind developing an ultra-high performance (UHP) tire. Passenger Tire Segmentations Different customers have different needs. While some are looking to have fast cars with fast tires, others may want a comfortable ride or a low-cost daily driver with a lowest operating cost. Vehicle segmentation was created to develop vehicles based on specific customer needs at different price ranges. As a result, tires were categorized to match vehicle segmentations.

