 Nexen Announces Plans for US Plant

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Nexen Announces Plans for US Plant

Nexen plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion to build a factory in the US with the Southeast as its target region.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Nexen Tire Tech Center

Nexen Tire Corp. unveiled its medium-term strategy with goals to achieve sales of 3.6 trillion won (approx. $2.7 billion) by 2027 and build a plant in the US by 2028. To do this, the company said it plans to increase its current production capacity globally and expand its distribution capabilities, as well as propelling its electric vehicle (EV) business forward.

Related Articles

Brian Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America, Inc., said the company is looking to grow its revenue by 40% (equivalent to 1 trillion won or about $759 million) within five years. Nexen plans to increase its current production capacity, which stands at around 45 million units, to 52 million units by 2025. This will involve expanding annual production capabilities by 5.5 million units in Europe and 1.5 million units in Korea, Han said.

Nexen has also outlined a vision to increase the supply of EV tires for premium finished vehicles, aiming to raise its current OE EV tire ratio of 8% to 30% by 2027. According to Han, this will enhance the brand’s value by expanding the supply to premium finished cars.

In addition, Nexen announced plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion (1.7 trillion won) from the second half of 2023 until 2028 to establish a new factory in the United States with a daily production capacity of 30,000 units. This marks Nexen’s first establishment of an overseas factory in nine years. Han said the goal is to commence operations between 2028 and 2029, with the target region being southeastern U.S. states. Nexen plans to finalize the selection of the site in the second half of this year.

With production facilities in South Korea, China, Europe and soon the United States, Nexen will be able to strengthen its sales activities with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and meet the demands for localization amid a changing global supply chain environment, Han said.

You May Also Like

API-LOGO-Combo
Robo-Tire
TireHub Mickey Thompson
Bridgestone-Ground-breaking
News

Nominations Now Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Five professional technicians will be recognized for their contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TechForce-awards

TechForce Foundation is kicking off its fifth annual Techs Rock Awards season by opening up nominations from May 1-May 26. TechForce says, these awards honor professional technicians "who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their work and inspire the next generation of techs."

Each of the five category winners will receive prizes valued at over $1,900, including gift cards, tools and merchandise from TechForce partners Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Commercial production at Nokian’s Romania factory is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a capacity of 6 million tires per year.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-groundbreaking
Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire says it was recognized for its people-first approach and innovative business model.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain-tire-canadas-best
Chapel Hill Tire Opens New Durham Location 

This will be Chapel Hill Tire’s second Durham, NC location.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Other Posts

How’s Your Lug Nut Knowledge?

Examining the types, techniques and do’s and don’ts of handling lug nuts and bolts.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Lug-Nut
P-Metric vs. Euro-Metric Tires

Tire classifications matter: Know the difference between P-Metric, LT-Metric and Euro-Metric.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Metric Tires
EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know?

We answer your burning EV tire questions on this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires
Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield