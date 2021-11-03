Nexen Tire Debuts Two New Tires at SEMA

Nexen Tire America, Inc. launched two new tires under the Nexen Tire portfolio – N’Fera Sport R and Roadian HTX2 – at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.
N’Fera Sport R – The Next Evolution in Extreme Performance
N’Fera Sport R is Nexen Tire’s all-new extreme ultra high-performance tire and replaces the N’Fera SUR4G, the tire of choice by championship Formula DRIFT drivers, Nexen said. N’Fera Sport R boasts faster all-around performance and improved grip thanks to a larger contact area, resulting in an increase of 4% more ground contact area than the SUR4G, the company says. N’Fera Sport R also features a fine-grade, high-carbon black composition combined with a higher filler loading to achieve faster warm-up times while on the track. Specifications include:
- 200 A A UTQG. treadwear rating
- Speed Rating W
- Sizes range from 15- to 19-inches
- Available in 13 different sizes
Roadian HTX2 – All-Weather, All-Performance, All the Time
The Roadian HTX2 highway-terrain tire improves on the first-generation version and has new and improved features, Nexen said. Offering long-lasting highway mileage, Roadian HTX2 is designed for the next generation of trucks and SUVs on the road today, providing durability and all-weather driving performance. Roadian HTX2 is also three-peak mountain snowflake certified as a severe-winter certification, offering reinforced traction to withstand heavy snow, ice and other tough terrains. Specifications include:
- Enhanced all-weather performance
- Speed Rating R, S, T and H
- Available in two sidewall design options
- Sizes range from 16- to 22-inches
- Available in 51 different sizes
Coverage specifications include:
- 70,000-mile tread warranty for P-metric and 50,000-mile tread warranty for LT metric
- Road hazard protection – first 3/32-inches of tread or two years
- 36-month roadside assistance
- Available 45-day or 500-mile free trial
SEMA attendees may review both the N’Fera Sport R and the Roadian HTX2 on display in the New Products Showcase located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Upper South Hall in booth #31255.
Last month, Nexen Tire announced the relocation of its U.S.-based headquarters to Richfield, Ohio, existing home to its world-class technical center. The Richfield Technical Center is now home to all North American Nexen Tire employees, including members of the executive team, and enables Nexen Tire to continue its goal of aggressively growing the brand across the United States.