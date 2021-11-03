Connect with us
Nexen Combo 1400

Tires

Nexen Tire Debuts Two New Tires at SEMA

SEMA attendees can see both the N’Fera Sport R and the Roadian HTX2 on display in the New Products Showcase located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Upper South Hall in booth #31255.
Advertisement
David Sickels

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc. launched two new tires under the Nexen Tire portfolio – N’Fera Sport R and Roadian HTX2 – at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

N’Fera Sport R – The Next Evolution in Extreme Performance

N’Fera Sport R is Nexen Tire’s all-new extreme ultra high-performance tire and replaces the N’Fera SUR4G, the tire of choice by championship Formula DRIFT drivers, Nexen said. N’Fera Sport R boasts faster all-around performance and improved grip thanks to a larger contact area, resulting in an increase of 4% more ground contact area than the SUR4G, the company says. N’Fera Sport R also features a fine-grade, high-carbon black composition combined with a higher filler loading to achieve faster warm-up times while on the track. Specifications include:

Advertisement
  • 200 A A UTQG. treadwear rating
  • Speed Rating W
  • Sizes range from 15- to 19-inches
  • Available in 13 different sizes

Roadian HTX2 – All-Weather, All-Performance, All the Time

The Roadian HTX2 highway-terrain tire improves on the first-generation version and has new and improved features, Nexen said. Offering long-lasting highway mileage, Roadian HTX2 is designed for the next generation of trucks and SUVs on the road today, providing durability and all-weather driving performance. Roadian HTX2 is also three-peak mountain snowflake certified as a severe-winter certification, offering reinforced traction to withstand heavy snow, ice and other tough terrains. Specifications include:

Advertisement
  • Enhanced all-weather performance
  • Speed Rating R, S, T and H
  • Available in two sidewall design options
  • Sizes range from 16- to 22-inches
  • Available in 51 different sizes

Coverage specifications include:

  • 70,000-mile tread warranty for P-metric and 50,000-mile tread warranty for LT metric
  • Road hazard protection – first 3/32-inches of tread or two years
  • 36-month roadside assistance
  • Available 45-day or 500-mile free trial

SEMA attendees may review both the N’Fera Sport R and the Roadian HTX2 on display in the New Products Showcase located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Upper South Hall in booth #31255.

Advertisement

Last month, Nexen Tire announced the relocation of its U.S.-based headquarters to Richfield, Ohio, existing home to its world-class technical center. The Richfield Technical Center is now home to all North American Nexen Tire employees, including members of the executive team, and enables Nexen Tire to continue its goal of aggressively growing the brand across the United States.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Tires: Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer

Tires: Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Tires: Hankook Supplies OE Tires for New Porsche Panamera

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Debuts Two New Tires at SEMA

on

Milestar Debuts Patagonia A/T Pro All-Terrain Power Line at SEMA 2021

on

Selling Off-Road Tires: Lessons from the U.S. Border Patrol

on

From Track to Street: How Racing Affects Tire Development
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Hankook-Dynapro-XT-AT2 Hankook-Dynapro-XT-AT2

Passenger/Light Truck

Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Tires

Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

Tires

Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer
Yokohama Geolandar MT Yokohama Geolandar MT

Tires

Selling Off-Road Tires: Lessons from the U.S. Border Patrol
Connect
Tire Review Magazine