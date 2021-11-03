Nexen Tire Debuts Two New Tires at SEMA

Nexen Tire America, Inc. launched two new tires under the Nexen Tire portfolio – N’Fera Sport R and Roadian HTX2 – at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

N’Fera Sport R – The Next Evolution in Extreme Performance N’Fera Sport R is Nexen Tire’s all-new extreme ultra high-performance tire and replaces the N’Fera SUR4G, the tire of choice by championship Formula DRIFT drivers, Nexen said. N’Fera Sport R boasts faster all-around performance and improved grip thanks to a larger contact area, resulting in an increase of 4% more ground contact area than the SUR4G, the company says. N’Fera Sport R also features a fine-grade, high-carbon black composition combined with a higher filler loading to achieve faster warm-up times while on the track. Specifications include:

Advertisement

200 A A UTQG. treadwear rating

Speed Rating W

Sizes range from 15- to 19-inches

Available in 13 different sizes Roadian HTX2 – All-Weather, All-Performance, All the Time The Roadian HTX2 highway-terrain tire improves on the first-generation version and has new and improved features, Nexen said. Offering long-lasting highway mileage, Roadian HTX2 is designed for the next generation of trucks and SUVs on the road today, providing durability and all-weather driving performance. Roadian HTX2 is also three-peak mountain snowflake certified as a severe-winter certification, offering reinforced traction to withstand heavy snow, ice and other tough terrains. Specifications include:

Advertisement

Enhanced all-weather performance

Speed Rating R, S, T and H

Available in two sidewall design options

Sizes range from 16- to 22-inches

Available in 51 different sizes Coverage specifications include: 70,000-mile tread warranty for P-metric and 50,000-mile tread warranty for LT metric

Road hazard protection – first 3/32-inches of tread or two years

36-month roadside assistance

Available 45-day or 500-mile free trial SEMA attendees may review both the N’Fera Sport R and the Roadian HTX2 on display in the New Products Showcase located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Upper South Hall in booth #31255.

Advertisement