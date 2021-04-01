Connect with us
Nexen-Tire-VW-Passat-OE

News

Nexen Hits Half-a-Billion Tires Made Without a Recall

Each year, Nexen Tire produces more than 42 million tires for passenger cars, CUVs/SUVs and light trucks.
Tire Review Staff

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc. says that since 2000, the company has manufactured more than 500 million tires without a single recall.

Nexen Tire says it has implemented precision tire-manufacturing guidelines throughout its four tire manufacturing plants across the globe – two in the South Korean cities of Yangsan and Changnyeong, one in Qingdao, China, and its newest plant in Zatech, Czech Republic.

Each year, Nexen Tire produces more than 42 million tires for passenger cars, CUVs/SUVs and light trucks, and the company supplies OEM tires for more than 20 global car makers in North and South America, Asia and Europe. Globally, each tire Nexen produces undergoes multiple phases of the manufacturing process and tires, designed for sale in the United States, and are stored at one of Nexen’s three regional distribution centers.

Nexen Tire operates three global tire technology centers equipped with rubber-testing labs and indoor test wheels capable of running both rolling resistance and high-speed uniformity simulations. The company’s latest tire technology center, which opened last year in Richfield, Ohio, has helped position Nexen Tire to ensure it continues to meet the strict production demands for North American OEMs, says the company.

In this article:
Nexen Hits Half-a-Billion Tires Made Without a Recall

