 Nexen Tire Reveals Sustainable Material Demonstration Tire

Tires

Nexen Tire Reveals Sustainable Material Demonstration Tire

Nexen reveals its demonstration tire is made of up of 52% sustainable materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Nexen Tire America unveiled a demonstration tire composed of 52% sustainable materials. The tire maker said its experts used current and emerging technologies to engineer sustainable tires and create the demonstration tire.

The tire is made up of 44% renewable materials, including natural rubber, bio-based synthetic rubber and silica derived from rice husk waste residue. Nexen said another significant feature of the tire is that it’s made of 8% recycled materials using polyester cord formed from recycled plastic PET bottles and bead wire derived from scrap iron using an electric arc furnace.

Tires

Bridgestone Develops Tire Using 75% Recycled, Renewable Materials

Bridgestone said the new tire is the first street tire to use natural rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone 75 percent sustainable tires

Bridgestone has produced a run of demonstration tires made with 75% recycled and renewable materials, including synthetic rubber made with recycled plastics and natural rubber harvested from desert shrubs grown in the Arizona desert. The company's commitment to its goal of using 100% sustainable materials in its products by 2050 was underscored in remarks by Bridgestone Global CEO Shuichi Ishibashi during a briefing with media and industry analysts in Tokyo. During the briefing, Bridgestone also announced that it is pursuing a tire design utilizing 90% recycled and renewable materials for passenger cars.

BKT Launches New Industrial Rubber Track Multiforce BK T91

BKT’s new track pattern is designed for compact track loaders employed in harsh operating conditions.

By Christian Hinton
BKT-New-Ag
Firestone Announces New FD694 Drive Tire

The new Firestone FD694 drive radial tire is designed for long and regional haul applications.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Firestone-Drive-Tire
Toyo Tires Announces Size Expansion for Regional Drive Tire Line

Toyo Tyres’ M671A regional drive tire includes two new sizes in five SKUs.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-new-sizes
GRI Expands Ag & Construction Tire Ranges

GRI’s agriculture and construction tire range expands with the addition of eight sizes.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Ag

Bridgestone Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy at Six Japan Plants

Bridgestone has transitioned all the electricity purchased to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Japan
Bridgestone Will Plant a Tree for App Downloads

One tree will be planted for every download of the My Firestone and Tires Plus apps.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-App-Plant-trees
Nokian Tyres, Powdr Team Up to Plant Trees

The companies are entering the third year of their “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program.

By Christian Hinton
nokian-tyres-POWDR
Michelin-Backed JV Group Aims to Create Large Scale Tire Recycling

The JV group is set to establish end-of-life tire recycling plants across Europe.

By Madeleine Winer
michelin-jv-antin_enviro