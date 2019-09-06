Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

Michelin North America has announced application and billing enhancements to its Michelin Advantage program.

The Advantage program provides nationwide pricing on new Michelin heavy-truck dual and X One tires for fleets operating under 100 power units; as well as for fleets using bus and RV tires; car and light-truck tires; earthmover, construction, and Tweel tires; Michelin Retread Technologies retreads; Michelin services; and BFGoodrich heavy- and light-truck tires at home and on the road.

Michelin says the enhancements include a simplified application process available in the U.S. and Canada that offers same-day use-of-program benefits. Michelin says the billing process also has been improved and allows registering a credit card for a fleet. The online application is also now available for Canada customers in English or French.

Members receive access to the Michelin Commercial Service Network, with Tire Industry Association-trained technicians able to take care of service needs at any of more than 5,000 authorized truck dealer locations. Service is provided with professional equipment and management, all adhering to certification and audit standards, Michelin says.

Program members also have access to Michelin OnCall 2.0 Emergency Road Service, with no dispatch fee. This service is available round-the-clock by calling 1-800-TIRE-911. The Michelin Event Viewer provides online updates regarding ERS service action status. Members also have access to the member website and its online business tools. Access to the Michelin Advantage member customer service team is available on business days to answer questions about the program, including pricing, orders, billing, invoicing or purchase history.