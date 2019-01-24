Continental Again Named to Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

For the third year in a row, Continental has been recognized as one of Fortune magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” for 2019, maintaining its spot in the top 5 within its industry. Recognized for excellence in key areas like quality of products and management, social responsibility, people management and innovation, Continental says it works tirelessly to create an environment that supports employees’ career goals, family commitments and personal growth.

The company says its annual standing as one of the Most Admired Companies in the world illustrates the level of focus the company places on employee engagement, product quality and innovation.

“Being named one of Fortune’s ‘Most Admired Companies’ year after year underscores the company’s commitment to making Continental an employer of choice in this continuously evolving working landscape,” said Samir Salman, CEO of Continental, North America. “We know that to deliver the most innovative solutions to our customers, we have to employ the best people. With intentional and consistent input solicited from our more than 240,000 employees around the world, Continental continues to expand upon its many work-life initiatives that support and nurture the needs of our diverse team.”

In the U.S. alone, Continental’s more than 19,000 team members have the opportunity to enjoy benefits like telecommute days, flexible schedules and sabbaticals thanks to the company’s Global Future Work Flexibility initiative. Rolled out in 2017 and continuously expanded, the initiative has also increased Continental’s maternity leave program and added paid paternity leave, supporting a smooth transition into parenthood.

With 360-degree support for employees at every stage in their lives and careers, employees are given opportunities to grow their skillset through company-sponsored training opportunities, a tuition reimbursement program and opportunities to work across continents, divisions and teams.

In addition, the company constantly looks for opportunities to serve the communities in which its employees live, work and play. As a result, Continental has expanded its paid volunteering program in the U.S., giving eligible employees 16 paid hours each year to volunteer during “traditional” working hours.

“Over Continental’s more than 145-year history, we have constantly evolved our understanding of what it means to be a top employer for our team members,” said Rick Ledsinger, senior vice president of Human Relations for Continental, North America. “We believe and are committed to a holistic benefits approach that also includes supporting the communities we call ‘home’ – and making it easy for our employees to do so as well. The impact our employees have, not only in our communities, but also on shaping the future of mobility, stems from our shared values and drive to make a meaningful difference in the world.”

This recognition is the latest Continental has earned as an employer of choice. Most recently, the company was named one of America’s 2019 Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. In 2018, the company was named a Michigan Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press and was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for the third straight year, as well as one of The Best Employers for Women – the first year Forbes ranked that category. Continental also was named one of “Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources and “Best Places to Work in South Carolina” by SC Biz News. These recognitions are a testament to Continental’s continuous commitment to creating a progressive workplace environment for its employees worldwide.

Most Admired Company Survey Methodology

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 organizations comprising the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies from Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies within each industry, a total of 680 across 30 countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool.

To determine the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score had to rank in the top half of its industry peer group to be listed.

For more information on the Fortune “Most Admired Companies,” visit fortune.com.