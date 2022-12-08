fbpx
Connect with us
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery

Advertisement
Avatar

on

In a joint appeal, Michelin and Bridgestone Tires say they believe there is the potential for an annual total market of up to 1 million tons of recovered carbon black by 2030. The appeal was made at the Smithers Recovered Carbon Black Conference in Berlin, which Enviro Smithers attended and where the company’s chairman, Alf Blomqvist, was one of the speakers.

Advertisement

Both companies attest to setting a goal of producing products consisting of 100% sustainable materials by 2050. Both companies say that the capacity to produce recovered carbon black that meets manufacturer specifications is small compared to the total carbon black market. The companies also stated that the specifications for current recovered carbon black make its use as a replacement for all types of virgin carbon black impossible. At the same time, however, they believe continued development of recycling technology could lead to a drastic increase in demand for recovered carbon black as well as to an annual total market for recovered carbon black of up to 1 million tons in 2030.

Advertisement

The conference in Berlin devoted a great deal of attention to the issue of how the tire industry is to achieve increased sustainability; the speakers included Alf Blomqvist, Chairman of the Board of Enviro. Blomqvist’s speech touched on matters including Enviro’s role in the transition, and the company’s view of what would be required for the tire industry to achieve increased circularity.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: MaddenCo Integrates Autotext.me In Its Software

Executive Interviews: Getting In-Depth on Tread Depth with Anyline’s Chief Product Officer

News: Pirelli Highlighted as Global Leader in Sustainability Assessment

News: PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Advertisement

on

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery

on

Ralson Tire Hires New Senior VP Brian Sheehey

on

GRI Appoints Michael Connor as US Director of Sales

on

Apollo, Tyromer Partner to use Recycled Tire Material
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Garage Studio: The Difference Between A/T, R/T and M/T Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

CEMB-2-hit-wheel-balancer CEMB-2-hit-wheel-balancer

News

CEMB’s 2-Hit Wheel Balancer Looks to ‘Transform’ Balancing
Model_Solutions_Expand Model_Solutions_Expand

News

Hankook Subsidiary First Korean Prototype Company on KOSDAQ
BKT-Arvind-Poddar-1 BKT-Arvind-Poddar-1

Executive Interviews

Poddar: BKT is ‘Fully Geared’ For Future Growth
Conti-ECS02-purple-car- Conti-ECS02-purple-car-

News

Gallery: Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 Ride-n-Drive
Connect
Tire Review Magazine