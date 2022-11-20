fbpx
Connect with us
Bridgestone-Tennessee

News

Bridgestone Raises $2.3 Million for United Way Nashville

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Bridgestone Americas has raised $2.3 million this year for the United Way of Greater Nashville to support the organization’s network of local organizations. The donation is part of the company’s nearly 30-year partnership with United Way, which includes an annual charitable giving campaign that has raised more than $10.4 million for the organization since 2012.

Advertisement

Nashville-based Bridgestone teammates raised more than $1.09 million for United Way. The company also raised more than $1.3 million through its fifth annual Bridgestone United Way Charitable Golf Tournament held at Hermitage Golf Club in Nashville. The annual tournament has generated more than $4.3 million in the five years it has been hosted.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV Government Affairs VP

News: Bridgestone to Sell Off Russian Assets

News: Indy Lights Rebranded to INDY NXT by Firestone

News: ATEQ TPMS Tools Adopt Tesla BLE Technology

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Raises $2.3 Million for United Way Nashville

on

American Tire Distributors Donate $1.5M to Gary Sinise Foundation

on

MEMA Announces Plan to Position Organization for Future

on

Gallery: Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 Ride-n-Drive
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show
Toyo-Tires-Treadpass Toyo-Tires-Treadpass

News

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation
Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022 Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022

News

New Tires & Service Products We Saw at SEMA & AAPEX

News

Hankook Tire Offers Fall Rebate
Connect
Tire Review Magazine