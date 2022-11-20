Bridgestone Raises $2.3 Million for United Way Nashville

Bridgestone Americas has raised $2.3 million this year for the United Way of Greater Nashville to support the organization’s network of local organizations. The donation is part of the company’s nearly 30-year partnership with United Way, which includes an annual charitable giving campaign that has raised more than $10.4 million for the organization since 2012.
Nashville-based Bridgestone teammates raised more than $1.09 million for United Way. The company also raised more than $1.3 million through its fifth annual Bridgestone United Way Charitable Golf Tournament held at Hermitage Golf Club in Nashville. The annual tournament has generated more than $4.3 million in the five years it has been hosted.