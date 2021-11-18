Connect with us

News

Bridgestone & Michelin Team Up on Carbon Black Initiative

As part of the joint initiative, Bridgestone and Michelin will lead the development of a position paper that will outline the tire industry’s role in achieving a circular economy.
Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Bridgestone Corporation and Michelin Group will deliver a shared perspective regarding material circularity and the ambition to increase the utilization of recovered carbon black material in tires. The joint presentation will take place at the Smithers Recovered Carbon Black Conference in Amsterdam on November 22, 2021.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Michelin said an estimated one billion tires around the world reach the end of their useful service life every year. Many of the technical challenges surrounding the use of recycled and recovered materials from end-of-life tires are understood, but barriers remain toward achieving material circularity at the scale necessary to realize a more sustainable mobility ecosystem. Today, less than one percent of all carbon black material used globally in new tire production comes from recycled end-of-life tires due to a weak supply pipeline for the recovery and reuse of carbon black, Michelin says.

Recovered carbon black presents the opportunity to reduce the tire industry’s reliance on petrochemicals by replacing a portion of traditional carbon black with a sustainable and circular alternative without introducing performance tradeoffs, according to Michelin. Additionally, using recovered carbon black in new tire production reduces CO2 emissions by up to 85% compared to virgin materials.

Advertisement

At the conference, the two companies will outline a path aimed at promoting and increasing the utilization of recovered carbon black in new tires and other rubber products. Collaboration with stakeholders across all aspects of the tire and rubber industry value chain will be needed to deliver this goal, Michelin says. As such, Michelin and Bridgestone are seeking to establish a coalition of a diverse group of stakeholders, including tire manufacturers, carbon black suppliers, pyrolysis partners and emerging technology startups to accelerate progress and increase supply of recovered carbon black.

As part of the joint initiative, Bridgestone and Michelin will lead the development of a position paper that will outline the tire industry’s role in achieving a circular economy. Later in 2022, the companies will release a white paper to outline the technical requirements, characteristics and proposed solutions to increase the utilization of recovered carbon black in new tires.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: TIA Pens Letter to President Biden on Supply Chain Solutions

News: Discount Tire Invests in Fleet Customer Experience

News: Pep Boys gives $100K Donation to Help Veterans

News: How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone & Michelin Team Up on Carbon Black Initiative

on

Telle Tire Acquires Zisser Tire in St. Louis

on

Tire Shops: Be Ready for EVs

on

BendPak Introduces New QuickJack TL Portable Car Lifts
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.
Phone: 803-817-7401Fax: 803-817-7411
1800 Overview Dr., Rock Hill SC 29730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sema-Show-Floor 1400 Sema-Show-Floor 1400

News

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery
RoboTire-tire-changer-demo RoboTire-tire-changer-demo

News

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021
Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Dick Gust Tire Industry Association CEO Dick Gust Tire Industry Association CEO

People

TIA Selects Dick Gust as Next CEO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine