Tires

Michelin’s Enviro System Unveils Tire with 58% Sustainable Materials

Michelin says its subsidiary Scandinavian Enviro Systems is the first tire manufacturer in the world to unveil tires with a high proportion of environmentally sustainable materials that have been approved for use on ordinary road vehicles. These include tires for buses and cars containing recovered carbon black from Enviro, among other materials.

According to the company, these tires contain 45% and 58% environmentally sustainable materials for cars and buses. The car tire consists of materials such as recovered carbon black delivered by Enviro. Both tires unveiled have been approved for use on ordinary road vehicles and have performance levels strictly identical to current tires.

Michelin previously developed a racing tire for electric motorcycles and another for cars highly consisting of sustainable materials, including Enviro’s recovered and ISCC-certified carbon black. According to Michelin, the tires pave the way for future technology to manufacture Michelin’s standard tires in two to three years. Michelin intends to use 100% renewable materials in all its tires by 2050. Since 2020, Michelin has been Enviro’s single largest shareholder.

Tire Review Magazine