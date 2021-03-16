Maxxis Continues Support to the National Auto Sport Assoc.

Click Here to Read More

Maxxis says the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) was formed in 1991 to allow owners of racecars and high-performance street-driven vehicles to enjoy the full potential of the vehicle’s capabilities in a safe and controlled environment. NASA offers programs to allow drivers of different skill levels to enjoy a variety of motorsports.

In 2019, NASA launched the Team Racing Endurance Challenge. This new endurance series focuses on offering more fun and track time, and does not require a competition license to participate. Maxxis will offer additional support of this new series with a 20% discount on Victra VR-1 tires for TREC competitors. Maxxis will offer a 10% discount for all NASA members, and offer contingency for drivers running Maxxis tires in the following series: American Iron Extreme, German Touring Series, Super Touring and Time Trial.