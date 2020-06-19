Connect with us

Former Maxxis International President Returns as Chairman

Former Maxxis International President Dr. Wally Chen is leaving retirement to assume chairmanship of the company.

Chen’s chairmanship was effective immediately after a vote by the company’s board of directors at a recent meeting.

“I want Maxxis to be a positive force in the world by offering safe, sustainably manufactured, high-quality tires to consumers who know that they can count on us for 100% quality, 100% service, and 100% trust. Together, we will strive to make Maxxis an even better company and our world a better place,” Chen said.

