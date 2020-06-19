Former Maxxis International President Returns as Chairman

Former Maxxis International President Dr. Wally Chen is leaving retirement to assume chairmanship of the company.

Chen’s chairmanship was effective immediately after a vote by the company’s board of directors at a recent meeting.

“I want Maxxis to be a positive force in the world by offering safe, sustainably manufactured, high-quality tires to consumers who know that they can count on us for 100% quality, 100% service, and 100% trust. Together, we will strive to make Maxxis an even better company and our world a better place,” Chen said.