BKT to Sponsor World Curling Championships

BKT will continue to support the World Curling Championships, as confirmed by Curling Canada and the World Curling Federation. BKT said it will continue to be the title sponsor of the upcoming three world championships to be held in Canada, starting with the 2024 BKT World Women’s Curling Championship, scheduled for March 16-24 at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

BKT Tires became first involved in curling as a co-sponsor of the 2020 Continental Cup of Curling and has since then every year been actively engaged in international curling events, including the 2021 and 2023 Men’s World Championships and the 2022 Women’s World Championships.