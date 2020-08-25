Connect with us

NPW Acquires Auto Plus Assets from Icahn Automotive

National Auto Parts Warehouse (NPW) and Icahn Automotive Group, LLC, which owns and operates Auto Plus, have completed NPW’s acquisition of substantially all Auto Plus assets in Washington state and Oregon.

The transaction includes two Pep Boys Parts retail store locations in Seattle, Washington, and excludes Pep Boys automotive service centers.

National Auto Parts Warehouse will convert and rebrand the acquired Auto Plus and Pep Boys Parts retail locations as Auto Value parts stores.

Icahn Automotive will continue to own and operate all of its service centers under the Pep Boys brand in Washington state and Oregon and focus on serving the growing demands of do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and rapidly growing fleets.

