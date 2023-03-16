Maxxis to Supply OE Tires for the BMW 1 Series in Europe

Maxxis announced it is supplying original equipment (OE) tires for the BMW 1 Series in Europe. The new deal, which began this month, calls for Maxxis to supply BMW Group with tires in size 225/40R18 92Y XL HP5.

Given Europe’s highest tire-label rating, A, in both wet grip and rolling resistance, Maxxis’ tire for the BMW 1 Series proves its commitment to both quality and innovation, according to the company’s press release. The tire’s compound is mixed using new technology for increased mileage, and its award-winning Premitra HP5 pattern reduces noise and vibration for a balanced, comfortable ride, Maxxis says.

The company says this deal represents a new stage in the relationship between Maxxis and BMW Group. Maxxis has supplied spare tires for the German automaker in Europe since 2015, beginning with spares for the BMW Mini Clubman and the BMW X1, and adding the BMW 5, BMW 7, BMW X3 and BMW X4 the following year. The company began supplying spare tires for the BMW 3 in July of 2022. In addition to its substantial ties to BMW Group in Europe, Maxxis supplies spares for BMW Group in other markets, and Maxxis’ Supermaxx SC tires are OE for BMW CE 04 e-scooter.