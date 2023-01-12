 Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with 'Eyes Up' Interview Series

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Maxxis has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reducedistracted driving.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Smartphones are everywhere, and despite the advantages they bring, their convenience comes at a cost, which includes thousands of injuries and fatalities caused every year by distracted driving. That’s why Maxxis International-USA has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce the price tag of distracted driving through Grannis’ “Eyes Up Ride” interview series. In the series, Grannis talks to Maxxxis-sponsored athletes to learn about their perspectives on digital wellness as he bikes across the country to spread awareness about distracted driving.

Related Articles

“It’s been amazing,” Grannis said of the interviews. “So far these guys are just the nicest people I’ve met. We’ve had the greatest conversations. With each conversation, I’m feeling more and more excited about how it’s going to turn out.”

Grannis started his ride cross country in 2021 to demonstrate the benefits of life away from technology. From Oct. 22 through Nov. 19, he interviewed 24 Maxxis athletes in 21 states across the U.S. Those interviews are premiering on YouTube every two weeks through September, beginning with Grannis’ chat with Jeremy McGrath.

Maxxis also helped Grannis’ cross-country trek through donations of Rambler tires for his bicycle and Razr AT tires for his truck.

“I just hit 1,500 miles on the truck tires. They’re fantastic: super-smooth and fuel-efficient. I’ve noticed that the fuel efficiency has gone up quite a bit since having them put on. The bike tires are also great; I rode 800 miles on the
same set of tires on the Pacific coast late this summer,” he said.

Chris Jenkins, automotive programs manager at Maxxis added, “Maxxis is the perfect brand to take the lead in spreading the word about digital wellness and safety. We’re all about living life to the fullest, adventure and promoting an outdoor lifestyle. Maxxis has succeeded on and off the road as we continue to lead the way in off-road racing, road racing, SxS (Side x Side power sports) and bicycle. We have dominated these disciplines for years and have been able to translate that heritage and technology to our everyday consumer product. Along with that comes a responsibility for Maxxis to support all of our athletes and encourage everyone to be more aware and to be a safer driver and/or biker.”

Learn more about Grannis’ efforts at eyesupride.com.

You May Also Like

Group-Touchette-Mougios
News

SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. Car Talk said its rating methodology for tires requires researchers to analyze over 30 data points across customer satisfaction ratings, survey results from over 800 mechanics and

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website.

Car Talk said its rating methodology for tires requires researchers to analyze over 30 data points across customer satisfaction ratings, survey results from over 800 mechanics and industry professionals nationwide, government safety and durability reports, the overall quality and engineering of the tires, and performance tests in a variety of weather conditions.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program

Atturo Tire announced the introduction of an expansive and competitive motorsports contingency program. The company said the introduction of this program will further expand Atturo Tires’ commitment and support to racing teams in the off-road racing community. Related Articles – Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires – Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing

By Christian Hinton
Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires

In the just-released Gymkhana 2022 video, Team Yokohama member and action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is driving/jumping/soaring around Florida in a highly modified, 860-horsepower, turbocharged four-wheel drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the “Family Huckster.” The vehicle is fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires. Yokohama said Pastrana did the impossible and upped the action from

By Madeleine Winer
Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires
Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing

Continental Tire announced a partnership with Random Vandals Racing, a BMW customer racing team based in Concord, North Carolina. The team will compete in 10 World Racing League (WRL) events across the nation beginning with NOLA Motorsports Park which kicks off the 2023 season on January 20-22. Related Articles – TIA CEO, SEMA WTC to

By Christian Hinton
Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets

Autel has released software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage. Related Articles – RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania – Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil – Telle Tire Acquires

By Madeleine Winer
Autel Maxisys diagnostic tools video 4

Other Posts

Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires

Hoosier Racing Tire has introduced a newly designed rear drive tire for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity, the company said. Related Articles – Omni United Announces EV Strategy – Bartec Releases

By Madeleine Winer
Hoosier-Tire-new-racing-tires
Omni United Announces EV Strategy

Omni United, makers of Radar, Patriot and Roadlux Tire brands, has announced its plans to serve EVs. The company said its new EV strategy is a two-pronged approach wherein the first phase will see EV-compatible ranges while the second phase will have a dedicated specialty EV range. Related Articles – Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of

By Madeleine Winer
Omni United EV strategy carbon neutral
Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update

Bartec USA has released the latest TPMS tool software update, which the company says adds significant coverage for the Rite-Sensor. In addition, the update adds new model year tool coverage and increases Bartec’s OBD II capabilities. Related Articles – USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities – Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New

By Madeleine Winer
Bartec TPMS Tool Update
Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber Farmers

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PT Kirana Megatara Tbk, a major natural rubber supplier in Indonesia, to cooperate in efforts to provide economic support for Indonesian natural rubber farmers as well as improve traceability to ensure transparency and soundness of the natural rubber supply chain. The MOU with

By Madeleine Winer
Indonesia rubber trees