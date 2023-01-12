Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Smartphones are everywhere, and despite the advantages they bring, their convenience comes at a cost, which includes thousands of injuries and fatalities caused every year by distracted driving. That’s why Maxxis International-USA has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce the price tag of distracted driving through Grannis’ “Eyes Up Ride” interview series. In the series, Grannis talks to Maxxxis-sponsored athletes to learn about their perspectives on digital wellness as he bikes across the country to spread awareness about distracted driving.

“It’s been amazing,” Grannis said of the interviews. “So far these guys are just the nicest people I’ve met. We’ve had the greatest conversations. With each conversation, I’m feeling more and more excited about how it’s going to turn out.”

Grannis started his ride cross country in 2021 to demonstrate the benefits of life away from technology. From Oct. 22 through Nov. 19, he interviewed 24 Maxxis athletes in 21 states across the U.S. Those interviews are premiering on YouTube every two weeks through September, beginning with Grannis’ chat with Jeremy McGrath.

Maxxis also helped Grannis’ cross-country trek through donations of Rambler tires for his bicycle and Razr AT tires for his truck.

“I just hit 1,500 miles on the truck tires. They’re fantastic: super-smooth and fuel-efficient. I’ve noticed that the fuel efficiency has gone up quite a bit since having them put on. The bike tires are also great; I rode 800 miles on the

same set of tires on the Pacific coast late this summer,” he said.

Chris Jenkins, automotive programs manager at Maxxis added, “Maxxis is the perfect brand to take the lead in spreading the word about digital wellness and safety. We’re all about living life to the fullest, adventure and promoting an outdoor lifestyle. Maxxis has succeeded on and off the road as we continue to lead the way in off-road racing, road racing, SxS (Side x Side power sports) and bicycle. We have dominated these disciplines for years and have been able to translate that heritage and technology to our everyday consumer product. Along with that comes a responsibility for Maxxis to support all of our athletes and encourage everyone to be more aware and to be a safer driver and/or biker.”

Learn more about Grannis’ efforts at eyesupride.com.