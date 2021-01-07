In the competitive high-performance all-season tire segment, balance is a must: consumers want a tire with solid dry and wet braking that also handles well in light snow. And, they also want it to look good. For Continental Tire the Americas, its ExtremeContact DWS06 garnered praise for all these features. So, they took that tire and made it better.

During a virtual launch event Wednesday, Continental debuted the tire’s successor – the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus, an ultra-high performance all-season tire that company officials say outshines its predecessor and competitors.

“Everything our consumers loved [about the DWS06], we made every category better,” said Bjoern Glaeser, UHP product engineer who headed up the project.

In tests, the DWS06 Plus showed almost a 10% improvement in wet braking and 11% improvement in snow traction from its predecessor, Glaeser reported. More than 4,000 tires were tested in dry, wet and snowy conditions over the last four years to achieve the desired performance characteristics, Glaeser said.

From an aesthetic and technological aspect, the DWS06 Plus borrows much from its predecessor with the addition of “2021 technology,” Glaeser said.

“From the feedback we received, everybody really enjoyed the intrinsic and bold design of DWS06, and we wanted to continue to not look like every other tire out there,” he remarked. “For enthusiasts, the tire is now quicker, too, for those who want to try it.

Like the DWS06, its “Plus” successor is built with SportPlus+ Technology, which provides drivers with precise handling, security on wet, slippery roads and excellent tread life, Glaeser said. These characteristics take the form of macro tread blocks, chamfered edges, X-shaped sipes, and traction grooves on the tire’s tread that allow for more tire-to-road contact and enhanced grip.