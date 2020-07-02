Michelin Releases Pilot Sport All-Season 4

Click Here to Read More

Michelin says the tire is designed to provide year-round performance and give drivers ultimate control in any moment and any season. Its latest-generation UHP tire improves on its predecessor’s performance with 4% better dry braking, 5% better wet braking and 10% more snow traction, the company says.

The tire’s asymmetric tread pattern includes more rubber on the outer shoulder, which helps deliver lateral dry grip, Michelin says. The superior wet grip is the result of a race-inspired tread compound engineered with maximum levels of silica to grip slick pavement. The large rain groove evacuates water from under the tire to prevent hydroplaning.

To further complement wet performance, 360-Degree Variable Sipe Technology – consisting of full-depth and interlocking sipes – provides biting edges for improved traction in rain and snow, Michelin says.

“We built this tire for passionate drivers who need their vehicles to perform in wet, dry or even cold, snowy conditions,” said Michelin brand director Matthew Cabe. “This tire covers 85% of the market, and the new generation includes sizes for the most popular high-performance vehicles being sold today.”

The Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 was developed with Dynamic Response Technology, Michelin adds, which the company says ensures forces and temperatures are distributed evenly for a longer tread wear life.