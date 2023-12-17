Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Maxam Tire will be the title sponsor for the National Tractor Pulling Championship, hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH. As the title sponsor, Maxam said it brings its “commitment to excellence and innovation to the National Tractor Pulling Championship.”

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the National Tractor Pulling Championship,” said Greg Gilland, VP of global agriculture at Maxam Tire. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of pushing beyond limit and achieving unparalleled performance. We look forward to this electrifying event and celebrating the relentless spirit of tractor-pulling enthusiasts.”