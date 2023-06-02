 Maxam Tire Announces the MS925 LiftXtra

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Maxam Tire Announces the MS925 LiftXtra

Maxam's latest tire introduction is a performance solution for aerial work platforms.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
MAXAM MS925

Maxam Tire introduced the MS925 LiftXtra, which it said was developed to provide the maximum stability and performance required for aerial work platforms. The company said it is now available in six core market sizes ranging from 15-625 to 445/50D710.

Related Articles

The company said its MS925 is equipped with a self-cleaning R4 tread pattern with deep lug grooves. Combining a robust square shoulder design and a wide footprint, Maxam said the LiftXtra is manufactured with an extra-thick sidewall gauge for resistance to cutting.

“With the addition of the all-new MS925 LiftXtra, we can provide valuable solutions for every application while also continuing the expansion of our reputation within the segment,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-stage-fest
Cody-Rainwater
Autel
Firestone-INDY500
News

AAPEX Announces Magic Johnson as Keynote Speaker

Johnson will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 31 during the AAPEX Keynote Session in Las Vegas.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

AAPEX announced that Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold medalist and businessman will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event in Las Vegas.

During his athletic career, Johnson earned five NBA championship rings and led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA finals. He has won three MVP awards and played in 12 NBA All-Star games.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hankook Tire Signs MOU with Kumho Petrochemical

Kumho Petrochemical will provide Hankook with eco-friendly rubber to produce more sustainable tires.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Eco
Toyo Tire Converts CO2 into Key Tire Component

Toyo Tire developed a process to convert CO2 to butadiene, advancing sustainable tire materials.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo Tires Ag
ATD Launches Third Annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign

Through this third annual campaign, ATD says it is striving to exceed last year’s donation of $1.5 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

By Christian Hinton
Veterans-ATD-stock
Ford Gives Hankook Tire China Plants Supplier Award

Hankook Tire’s Jiangsu Plant and Chongqing Plant won Ford Motor Company’s Q1 Supplier Medal.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock

Other Posts

Petlas Tire Products on Display at the Transport Logistic Fair

Petlas Tire focused on showcasing tires in the bus and truck segments.

By Christian Hinton
Petlas-tire-fair
Academy of Country Music, Lucas Oil Launch Video Series

The digital series shares personal stories behind the vehicles of some of country music’s favorite artists.

By Christian Hinton
Riley-Green-ACM
Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

Dannmar’s DB-70 balancer includes digital sensors, a 28-in. wheel capacity and seven balancing modes.

By Christian Hinton
Dannmar-DB-70
Tire Discounters Acquires The Tire Barn

Tire Discounters said it has acquired several businesses throughout Georgia over the last two years.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-discounters-tire-barn