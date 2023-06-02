Maxam Tire Announces the MS925 LiftXtra

Maxam Tire introduced the MS925 LiftXtra, which it said was developed to provide the maximum stability and performance required for aerial work platforms. The company said it is now available in six core market sizes ranging from 15-625 to 445/50D710.

The company said its MS925 is equipped with a self-cleaning R4 tread pattern with deep lug grooves. Combining a robust square shoulder design and a wide footprint, Maxam said the LiftXtra is manufactured with an extra-thick sidewall gauge for resistance to cutting.

“With the addition of the all-new MS925 LiftXtra, we can provide valuable solutions for every application while also continuing the expansion of our reputation within the segment,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales.